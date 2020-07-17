In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Niemann's tee shot went 303 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Niemann got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Niemann's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.