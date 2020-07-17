In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Jimmy Walker hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Walker hit his 92 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Walker's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.