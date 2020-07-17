In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 97th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Herman got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 3 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Herman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.