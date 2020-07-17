In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jim Furyk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Furyk's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Furyk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Furyk at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Furyk hit his 107 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Furyk's 181 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.