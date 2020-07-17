Jazz Janewattananond hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 125th at 13 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Janewattananond had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Janewattananond suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Janewattananond at 1 over for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Janewattananond's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Janewattananond went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 5 over for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Janewattananond to 6 over for the round.