Jason Scrivener hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scrivener finished his day tied for 107th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Jason Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Scrivener to 2 over for the round.

Scrivener got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scrivener to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scrivener had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Scrivener to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scrivener to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Scrivener had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scrivener to 7 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scrivener reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 6 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Scrivener reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 5 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Scrivener chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scrivener to 6 over for the round.