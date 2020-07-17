-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 16th green, Dufner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Dufner's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
