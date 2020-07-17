Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day in 7th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Jason Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Day hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Day hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Day's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.