  • Strong putting brings Jason Day a 6-under 66 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.