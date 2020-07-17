-
-
J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 97th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.