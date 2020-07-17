-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Rahm and Finau vs. McDowell and Poulter in Nationwide Challenge
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s featured Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition helped raise funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 84th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Poulter hit his 84 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
