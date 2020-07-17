Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 84th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Poulter hit his 84 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.