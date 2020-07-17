In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Hideki Matsuyama hit 3 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 115th at 10 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 87 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 6 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 7 over for the round.