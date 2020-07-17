In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Norlander's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Norlander's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.