Harry Higgs shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 107th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 5 over for the round.
