Harris English shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, English had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even for the round.
English got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
