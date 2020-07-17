In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Harold Varner III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 102nd at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Harold Varner III hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.