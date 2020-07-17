-
Haotong Li putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Haotong Li hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Li finished his day tied for 104th at 7 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Haotong Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Haotong Li to 1 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Li had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Li to 1 over for the round.
Li got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Li to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Li tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
