In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Graeme McDowell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 122nd at 11 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McDowell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 2 over for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.