Graeme McDowell shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 17, 2020
Round Recaps
Rahm and Finau vs. McDowell and Poulter in Nationwide Challenge
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s featured Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition helped raise funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Graeme McDowell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 122nd at 11 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
McDowell got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McDowell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 2 over for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 14th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
McDowell hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.
