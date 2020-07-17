  • Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tony Finau birdied six on his back-nine on his way to a 6-under 66, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
    Tony Finau leads by one at the Memorial

