Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round in 4th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Woodland hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Woodland hit his 83 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.