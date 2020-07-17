-
Ernie Els shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ernie Els hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Els finished his round tied for 103rd at 5 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland is in 4th at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.
Els got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Els to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Els reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to even-par for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Els had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Els to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Els reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Els chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Els to 2 over for the round.
