In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, van Rooyen's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, van Rooyen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, van Rooyen's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.