Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 122nd at 10 over; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Grillo went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Grillo went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Grillo to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.