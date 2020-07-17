-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
