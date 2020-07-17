Dustin Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 126th at 16 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.