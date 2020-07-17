  • Dustin Johnson shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.