In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 117th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Redman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Redman's 181 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a four-putt triple bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.