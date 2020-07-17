In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 50th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McCarthy's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.