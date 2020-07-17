David Lingmerth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 20 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day in 128th at 20 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lingmerth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lingmerth got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lingmerth to 6 over for the round.

Lingmerth hit his tee shot 301 yards to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 7 over for the round.