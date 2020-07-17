Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Danny Willett had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Willett's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Willett hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Willett hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 7 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 6 under for the round.