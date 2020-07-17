-
Danny Lee shoots 6-over 42 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
Danny Lee hit 4 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 130th at 14 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.
