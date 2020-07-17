In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 86th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-5 11th, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Berger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at even-par for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.