Corey Conners hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 68th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Conners's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Conners's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.