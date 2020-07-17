  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Collin Morikawa makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

