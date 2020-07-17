-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Collin Morikawa makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Morikawa's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
