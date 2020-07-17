In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.