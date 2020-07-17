-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Gary Woodland; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Reavie's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Reavie sank his approach shot from 105 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.