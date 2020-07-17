Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Howell III's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Howell III had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Howell III to 5 over for the round.