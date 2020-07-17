In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 98th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Charl Schwartzel got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schwartzel's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schwartzel's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Schwartzel hit his 254 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 146 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 112 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.