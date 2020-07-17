In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carlos Ortiz hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ortiz's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.