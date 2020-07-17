In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carl Pettersson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pettersson finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Pettersson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pettersson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pettersson's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pettersson's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Pettersson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Pettersson chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pettersson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Pettersson had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to even for the round.