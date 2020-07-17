Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Cameron Smith had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Smith his third shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smith's 182 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.