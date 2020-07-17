-
Cameron Champ shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 110th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Champ's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
