C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Pan's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Pan's tee shot went 320 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 46 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.