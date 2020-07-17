Byeong Hun An hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 114th at 9 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, An's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, An's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 6 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 7 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, An tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.