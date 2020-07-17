-
Bud Cauley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Cauley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Cauley hit his 76 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
