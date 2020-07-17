In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bubba Watson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Bubba Watson hit his 77 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Watson's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Watson's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Watson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.