In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 84th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, DeChambeau's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 seventh. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, DeChambeau's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

DeChambeau scored a $self.sc on the 560-yard par-5 15th. Getting on the green in 8 and two putting, bringing DeChambeau to 5 over for the day.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.