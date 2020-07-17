  • Brooks Koepka putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Brooks Koepka makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
    Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 2 at the Memorial

