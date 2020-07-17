Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Brooks Koepka hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Koepka had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.