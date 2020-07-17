In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 109th at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stuard's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.