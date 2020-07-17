-
-
Brian Harman shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brian Harman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 98th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Harman's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Harman to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 over for the round.
-
-
