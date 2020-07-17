In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Todd hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Todd hit his 90 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Todd's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.