In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brendan Steele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Steele to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Steele's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.