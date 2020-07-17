In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 86th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Grace got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grace's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Grace's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.